LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.66. Approximately 6,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

