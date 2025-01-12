Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.31 and traded as high as C$15.87. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 22,961 shares trading hands.
Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
In related news, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00. Also, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,631. The trade was a 98.73 % decrease in their position. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.
