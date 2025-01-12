Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.31 and traded as high as C$15.87. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 22,961 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DR

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Medical Facilities

The company has a market capitalization of C$378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99.

In related news, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00. Also, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,631. The trade was a 98.73 % decrease in their position. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.