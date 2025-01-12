MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

