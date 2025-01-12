Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.99 and last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 103618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.68.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

The company has a market capitalization of C$517.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

