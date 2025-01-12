MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.59 and traded as low as $20.05. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 77,950 shares trading hands.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.