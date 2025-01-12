Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.94. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 285,804 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$478.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$59,010.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

