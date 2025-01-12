Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2025

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NANGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $11.26. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 71,369 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.