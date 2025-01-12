Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $11.26. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 71,369 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

