Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $11.26. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 71,369 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
