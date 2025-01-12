Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.98. 4,577,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,905,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oklo Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Oklo

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

