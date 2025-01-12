Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.79. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.07.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

