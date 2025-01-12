Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pensana Plc (LON:PREGet Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33). Approximately 400,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 725,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.80 ($0.33).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.81. The stock has a market cap of £78.37 million, a PE ratio of -2,700.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £81,900 ($100,000.00). Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Pensana Company Profile

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

