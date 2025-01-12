PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $6.72. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 118,575 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 15.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 57,741 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

