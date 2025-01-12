PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $4.93. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,009,408 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
