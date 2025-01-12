Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 103391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Shiseido Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.