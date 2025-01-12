Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Sino Land Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.