SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 24,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.19% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

