Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.64. 1,350,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,487,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

