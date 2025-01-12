The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $13.29. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 77,152 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $160,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 152.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 75,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

