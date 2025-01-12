The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $13.29. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 77,152 shares changing hands.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.
The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.