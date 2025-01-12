Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.
Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.
