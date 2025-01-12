Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Ryan Maughan Acquires 3,025 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,991.25 ($6,094.32).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ryan Maughan purchased 1,844 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £3,024.16 ($3,692.50).

Transense Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Transense Technologies stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.05) on Friday. Transense Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

