Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

