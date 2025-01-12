Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) & CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and CannTrust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.99 million ($2.61) -14.18 CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

Profitability

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -50.13% -39.50% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vera Therapeutics and CannTrust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 1 6 2 3.11 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.53%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vera Therapeutics is more favorable than CannTrust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CannTrust beats Vera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial. It is also developing MAU868, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

