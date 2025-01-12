VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $7.64. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 13,675 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirnetX stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of VirnetX worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

