Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.80. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 185,525 shares traded.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- What is a support level?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.