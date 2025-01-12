Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.80. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 185,525 shares traded.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,857,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 587,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 120,063 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

