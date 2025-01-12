WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.0 million. WD-40 also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.45 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $240.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of -0.04. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,310.30. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.