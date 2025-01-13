2,674 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $142.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,102. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

