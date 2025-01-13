268,754 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 268,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

ISPY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,359. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

