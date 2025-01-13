65,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $29,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 79.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 35,400,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,252,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.