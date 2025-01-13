774 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 101,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.16. The stock had a trading volume of 843,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,115. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $258.68 and a one year high of $336.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

