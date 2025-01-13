970 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Acquired by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.90. 536,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,043. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.12.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

