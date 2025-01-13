ACT Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BBMC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.