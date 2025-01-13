Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 578,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,596. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

