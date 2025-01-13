Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $663,745,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 982.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,919,000 after purchasing an additional 491,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,353. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
