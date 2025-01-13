Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the December 15th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agronomics Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:AGNMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,800. Agronomics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
Agronomics Company Profile
