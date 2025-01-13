Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Amcon Distributing Stock Down 1.9 %
DIT traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Amcon Distributing has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $81.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.58.
Amcon Distributing Company Profile
