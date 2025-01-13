Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amcon Distributing Stock Down 1.9 %

DIT traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Amcon Distributing has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $81.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Amcon Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products.

