Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $57.36

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

DCBO opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

