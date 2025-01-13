Analysts Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target at $285.00

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 377.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $235.12 on Monday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $222.91 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average of $252.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

