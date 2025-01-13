Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $140.20

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NVO opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $387.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12,106.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,483 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

