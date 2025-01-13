Analyzing Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Vasamed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.70%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -563.93% -54.94% -49.28% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Vasamed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $7.32 million 3.62 -$35.33 million ($1.38) -0.60 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vasamed beats Co-Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

