Arweave Price Hits $14.87 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.87 or 0.00016167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $976.37 million and $66.60 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,131.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00448517 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00056775 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000109 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.