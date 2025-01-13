Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Sold by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Astrana Health makes up about 0.9% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Astrana Health stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.19. 165,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,579. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

