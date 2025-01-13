Atmos Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 650 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,481,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,327,795. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

