AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,347,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,041,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

