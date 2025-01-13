Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.60.
About Banco de Sabadell
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.