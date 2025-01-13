Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.60.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

About Banco de Sabadell

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.