Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 161,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 244,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,268,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,107,000 after purchasing an additional 188,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. 7,870,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,797,582. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.