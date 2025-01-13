Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 995.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.23. 507,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,164. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
