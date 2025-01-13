Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 995.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.23. 507,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,164. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

