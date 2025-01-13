Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $0.41 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

