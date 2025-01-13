Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 11,678,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 2,486,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Block Energy

Block Energy is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas Company with current oil and gas production and material production and cashflow led growth opportunities from fields in Georgia.

Led by a management team with unrivalled experience in the Caucasus, Block’s aim is to deliver near and medium-term cashflows for reinvestment into medium and longer-term high impact opportunities, though a four-project strategy.

