BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance
NYSE DMF opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $7.52.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
