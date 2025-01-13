Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
Shares of Borregaard ASA stock remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
