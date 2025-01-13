Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. 4,328,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,244,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

